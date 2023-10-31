WATCH: Russell Wilson gets his Deion Sanders costume just right for Broncos’ Halloween party

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been scary to watch for much of the season. They picked up a big 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 8, snapping a 16-game losing streak. After getting rid of those spirits with the win, Wilson and the team focused on the Halloween party.

The quarterback and some teammates had some interesting costumes for the party. However, Wilson probably had the best costume dressed as Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. He was seen wearing sunglasses, a hat, a white hoodie with "Prime" written on it and a No. 21 necklace - completing the trademark Coach Prime look.

Check out the Broncos players play dress up below:

In the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson went 12 of 19 for 114 yards and three touchdowns. It marked the third game this season that the nine-time Pro Bowler had three touchdowns in a game. The win put the Broncos at 3-5 and on a two-game streak.

The defense held Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown pass for just the seventh game in his NFL career. Like Sanders, Russell Wilson showed some flash and got the Broncos back on track versus Kansas City.

Russell Wilson and his time with Sanders on campus

Ahead of this season, Wilson and a couple of Broncos teammates worked out at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, explained how valuable the experience was for his players seeing Wilson and the team out there:

"Russell reached out and wanted to come over and bring some of the young men. ... So for him to come over and want to use our facilities, it was a blessing because I want our kids to see what a pro looks like. How does a pro work? How do they go about their business? That was phenomenal for them to see two days straight.”

Sanders' son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, spent some time with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Shedeur could find himself playing in the NFL next season should he declare for the draft.

Overall, Wilson showed he's committed to helping Sanders build something special as he is doing with the Broncos. We'll see if this happens again after this NFL season.