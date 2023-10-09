WATCH: Russell Wilson has mysterious conversation in parking lot after ruining chances of 11-point comeback against Jets (Exclusive)

Russell Wilson has had better days than what was put on display against the New York Jets. After watching a lead evaporate in the second half, the quarterback was charged with making an 11-point comeback. However, it didn't happen, courtesy of a final drive fumble courtesy of the Jets.

In exclusive images captured by Sportskeeda, the quarterback was spotted having a lengthy conversation in the parking lot, the contents of which are unknown. A group of people, including the quarterback, were gathered in front of his black sedan.

In the nearly six-minute video, an exhausted Wilson (brown coat) then meandered around the parking lot with his phone, typing out what appeared to be another conversation.

The parking lot conversation took place after the quarterback exited through the players and staff tunnel below Empower Field at Mile High. Wilson took a few minutes to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, mostly with a frown face.

In total, he spent about as much time if not more in his car than he did with the fans on the way to the players' parking lot. After all was said and done, he drove away following the conversation in the parking lot.

Russell Wilson's stats fall in key category in fourth-straight week

Many fans had praised the quarterback for the team's much better-looking offense compared to 2022. That said, he has seen a consistent downturn in passing yards over the last month.

In Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, he threw for a season-high 308 yards. In Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, he threw for 306 yards. In Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, he threw for 223 yards. Most recently, in Week 5, he threw for 196 yards.

Still, Russell Wilson's ratio has been consistently noteworthy. Through five games, he has thrown for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. At his current pace, he is set to end the year with well over 30 touchdowns and less than ten interceptions, which would tower over what he accomplished with Nathaniel Hackett when he earned 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the previous season.

Of course, fans of Courtland Sutton, Wilson, and the squad would love to see the touchdown-interception ratio translate to wins.

