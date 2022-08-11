WATCH: Russell Wilson's son brutally burns former NFL star Pacman Jones for failing to guard Brandon Marshall at practice

Russell Wilson recently hung out with former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall (who played with Wilson for a couple of months in Seattle) and former Broncos cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

The trio discussed Wilson's "Let's Ride" campaign for the team and poked a little fun at Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen's take. Wilson's wife Ciara then did a rendition of "Let's Ride" that added a little sultry twist.

Afterward, the guys lined up for a passing play, Wilson to Marshall, while Jones covered. The ease with which the former wideout caught the pass did not escape the attention of Russell Wilson's young son, who immediately started to trash talk Jones. When Pacman said he took it easy thanks to a sore leg, Wilson's son shouted:

“That’s an excuse! That’s and excuse! That’s an excuse!”

Another play was run, this time with Wilson's son acting as a quarterback and getting a little instruction from his dad. When Marshall burned Jones again, the taunting continued:

“Hey, you were saying? You were saying? You were saying?”

Marshall finished by celebrating with the kid; it was a good, wholesome moment.

At 6ft 5in, Marshall towers over the 5ft 10in Jones. Even Wilson, who was in cleats and pads, was dwarfed by the former wide receiver.

Wilson spent his first week in training camp building chemistry with his new offensive weapons. A lot of hype seems to be building around Courtland Sutton in particular. The fifth-year wide receiver has never had a quarterback of Wilson's caliber passing to him in his young career.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will face a stacked AFC West as they enter the 2022-23 NFL season

The Broncos are looking to get veteran running back Melvin Gordon III involved in the rushing attack. A successful running game would go a long way in opening up the play-action pass. With Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as his targets, look for Wilson to put on a show with his signature big play passes.

The Broncos may be trending upwards, but the rest of the AFC West is now the best in the NFL. Not only will Wilson and company have to deal with defending divisional champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, but also with two teams who stacked their rosters in a wild offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

