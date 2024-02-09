WATCH: Saints QB Derek Carr gets trolled at Mardi Gras 2024 parade

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was trolled by fans during the 2024 Mardi Gras parade.

Carr ended his first season as the Saints' quarterback but dealt with plenty of injuries all season, even though he started all 17 games. He showed off his toughness this season. He dealt with a trained AC joint, a concussion and shoulder re-injury in Week 10, and concussion/back/shoulder injury in Week 13.

However, Carr still started all 17 games. In December, Carr said he wanted to be out there and will always fight through injuries to be on the football field.

"If I can be out there, I'm going to do my best to be out there for my team," Carr said, via the Saints team website. "I made a promise, that if I can be out there, I'm going to do everything that I can. I was taught a long time ago by a coach that, if you can be out there for your team – especially at quarterback – it says a lot for your teammates and for the coaches.

"I even had a few coaches come up to me from the defensive side of the ball, a couple of defensive players this morning at breakfast, like, 'Hey man, I appreciate that.' Maybe I wasn't at my best, but that kind of respect goes a long way in building unity and building a team. I don't think anyone is at their best right now. It's late in the year, but I just tried to be out there for my guys."

With Derek Carr dealing with a plethora of injuries this season, some fans put the quarterback on the float of a Mardi Gras parade.

In his float, he appeared bruised with black eyes and even had an arm missing but still had the football in his other hand, ready to continue playing. Here's the video:

It was a funny float that got laughs from fans at the parade. Derek Carr hasn't commented on it, and whether he has even seen it is uncertain.

Derek Carr's 2023 season

In Derek Carr's first season as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, he led the team to a 9-8 record, but they fell short of the playoffs.

Carr went 375-for-548 for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It was a very up-and-down season for Carr, but he had success in his first season in New Orleans.

Derek Carr signed a four-year contract worth $150 million with the Saints last off-season. He's set to make $35.7 million in 2024, which will increase to $45.7 million in 2025 and $55.7 million in 2026.