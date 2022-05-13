WATCH: Seahawks' fake schedule prank creates panic within players and staff

The Seattle Seahawks are another franchise that got on the 2022 NFL Schedule reveal bandwagon. But first they took their players and staff for a ride. Before they released the schedule from the NFL, they decided to put out a fake schedule and circulate it among the players and staff to capture their reactions discreetly on hidden cameras.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks DISCLAIMER

This is not our 2022 schedule...



but our players didn't know that 🤭 DISCLAIMERThis is not our 2022 schedule...but our players didn't know that 🤭 ⚠️ DISCLAIMER ⚠️This is not our 2022 schedule...but our players didn't know that 🤭 https://t.co/rVzs9JsbDr

Needless to say, judging by the reaction of the people on the internet, it did not disappoint.

Highlights of the fake schedule 2022 reveal by the Seattle Seahawks

The video starts with safety Quandre Diggs looking at the (fake) schedule and reeling in disbelief as he sees the Seattle Seahawks playing on Thanksgiving. The setting is the office of Maurice Kelly, the Vice President of Player Engagement. It is particularly galling for this former Detroit Lions player because for five years there he had to play every Thanksgiving, since that is a Lions tradition.

The video goes on to capture the reactions of other players and staff as they come to know of the counterfeit schedule. The main points of contention are the fact that they are playing on Thanksgiving and playing on Christmas day too. Effectively, if the schedule were true, players would be away from their families on two holidays where everyone generally, given the chance, goes back home.

Other points that players found less than enthralling were on the sports side of things. The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to battle it out on November 13th in Munich, Germany. Naturally, the players would have assumed that after such a long flight, they would be given a bye week. Instead, they found themselves playing the coming week, as per the mock schedule.

They were also aghast that they have to stay away from their supporters for an extended stretch because this given schedule had them playing four away games in a row.

It all comes to a head and the players are gathered as Maurice Kelly receives a call from Jim Dakota of the NFL, enacted here by Steve Lund of the Seahawks ticketing office. He outlines the plans in the schedule and also tells them that one game will be played in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Stadium.

Pete Carroll comes in and feigns outrage at the messed up schedule and the players are expecting him to convey it to the league official on the phone. Instead, he gives away the fact that the schedule is fake, much to the relief of the Seattle players. See their actual schedule below instead.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks



Buy tickets to the games on your lock screen



🎟 » New season 🤝 new wallpapersBuy tickets to the games on your lock screen🎟 » shwks.com/2wr6va New season 🤝 new wallpapersBuy tickets to the games on your lock screen 📲 🎟 » shwks.com/2wr6va https://t.co/hCGmJjYTLQ

Edited by John Maxwell