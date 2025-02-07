WATCH: Shannon Sharpe’s emotional tribute as brother Sterling finally joins Hall of Fame

Thursday was quite the day for the Sharpe family, with another iconic tight end inducted officially into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sterling Sharpe finally got the call to go to Canton, where his younger brother, fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, waited to deliver the news. The NFL captured footage of the former Green Bay Packers tight end, who was filled with emotion.

"Oh wow, I need a seat and a drink," exclaimed Sterling following his brother’s announcement.

Sterling played his entire NFL career with the Packers after being taken with the seventh overall selection in the 1988 draft. The tight end out of South Carolina did not disappoint in his shortened career, leading the league in receptions on three separate occasions (1989, 1992-1993) and making it to five Pro Bowls. His career might have been much longer if not for a neck injury sustained in 1994 that forced him to retire.

While reminiscing about their upbringing and the prayers of family members, Shannon talked about what it meant to deliver the good news to his brother.

"To have this moment, and I’ve had some great moments in my professional life. This is the proudest moment in my life," Shannon Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe won three Super Bowls during his playing career, including back-to-back titles (1998 and 1999) with John Elway and the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s.

After hearing his younger brother say that, Sterling responded:

"That’s how I felt when you went in," Sterling Sharpe said.

The Sharpe brothers make Pro Football history

Green Bay Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe (left) poses with his younger brother Denver Broncos receiver Shannon Sharpe (right). (Credits: IMAGN)

People have discussed Peyton and Eli Manning's legacy for years, but the Sharpe brothers have outperformed them in one area.

With Sterling’s induction, the Sharpes are now the first brothers to receive induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shannon Sharpe got the call for Canton in 2011.

In retrospect, Sterling and Shannon Sharpe had vastly different NFL journeys as the latter recalled.

"There was nobody to tell you what to do how to do it, you had the hardest job," Shannon Sharpe said.

Shannon added that their dad was hardest on the elder Sharpe because he knew the future Broncos star was watching him.

"You didn’t have a guide. You didn’t have Google, you didn’t have MapQuest, you had to do it on your own," Shannon added.

Sterling Sharpe was the lone finalist in the Seniors, Coach and Contributor category to make it to the Hall of Fame this year.

In conclusion, Sterling says he was happy about the honor as he finally followed his little brother with something.

