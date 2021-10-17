Watch: SNL has hilarious take on the Jon Gruden email scandal

Last night during Saturday Night Live, "Jon Gruden" (not the real one) spoke to the media about his controversial emails.

A week has passed since the NFL world was shocked by a string of emails that showed some horrific language from former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden effectively stepped down as Raiders head coach following the release of said emails.

Now Saturday Night Live, a satirical show, has provided its hilarious take on the situation, with cast members pretending to be Roger Goodell and Jon Gruden.

What did the SNL version of Jon Gruden say about the leaked emails?

The hilarious take on the leaked Jon Gruden emails has an SNL cast member pretending to be Jon Gruden and addressing the media while attempting to make excuses for the language used in the emails.

The video opens with the SNL version of Roger Goodell being booed, which has been a popular event amongst football fans since the NFL lockout of the 2011 season. Goodell also referred to players kneeling, which has become a hot topic issue for the league the past two seasons.

The stage is then given to "Jon Gruden."

The anti-gay slurs that Gruden used are not acceptable by any measure. SNL Gruden states that he has simply been a victim of auto-correction. The slurs used by Gruden were simply a reference to freight boats and had nothing to do with being homophobic.

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Roger Goodell and Jon Gruden address the NFL email scandal. Roger Goodell and Jon Gruden address the NFL email scandal. https://t.co/UvkVZoyv1K

The racial trope used by Gruden about DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFLPA, has also been turned around and used to describe a "dark" sense of humor, and has nothing to do with being racist.

SNL always has a funny way of turning horrible situations into something that almost seems silly.

The landscape of the NFL and the collective world is geared toward inclusivity and diversity in a much larger way. Many players currently showcase decals on their helmets that say "stop the hate" and "end racism."

Any use of language of this horrid nature is a sure-fire way to never be able to work in the NFL world ever again, let alone in many other companies.

The reality of the situation is that Gruden did, in fact, use language that included homophobia, misogyny, and racism.

Gruden will likely never be able to work for or within the NFL ever again. Gruden had just signed a 100 million dollar deal with the Raiders, and now he finds himself unemployed and shunned.

