WATCH: Steelers' George Pickens involved in heated altercation with Browns DB after 24-19 defeat

George Pickens can easily become the Pittsburgh Steelers' next star wide receiver, one who can follow in the footsteps of Hines Ward and Antonio Brown. But he can also be temperamental at times, as shown on Thursday when he decided to drag Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II out of the field rather than try to catch Russell Wilson's Hail Mary pass as time expired:

Both players had to be restrained during the customary handshake.

The failed play resulted in a 24-19 loss for the Steelers. Pickens caught four passes for 48 yards and no touchdowns.

George Pickens had earned Browns CBs' respect before heated post-game altercation

The George Pickens-Greg Newsome II fight came after the Browns CB had some glowing words for the Steelers' young star prior to the game.

The WR had been developing into a deadly and "clutch" enough threat that the Browns had plans to rotate defenders on him. Heading into Thursday, he was fourth in the league in receiving yards (728), third in average receiving yards (15.2), and second in 40+ yard receptions (11) and third-down receptions (19).

Newsome was among those who recognized such ability, saying on Wednesday, per the Akron Beacon Journal:

"I think he's been a great player since he was a rookie. I just feel like now... they're just targeting him more. I think he possessed the same ability that he has now that he did as a rookie. Obviously he's more polished in route running, understanding what coverage it is and how to beat leverage and things like that."

He continued:

"I think he has one of the best catch radius that I've went against at least. That's definitely a guy where, if you're fighting for the ball, you got to be very physical with him because he can catch pretty much any ball in the air. So it's definitely a challenge to go against a guy like that, but we're definitely up for it."

Fellow CB Martin Emerson also spoke up, saying:

"Playing against an opponent, obviously you kind of know what to expect. Even just watching tape, but just actually getting multiple reps against him... just knowing how those guys like to play. It's helpful for sure... You know who a guy is, he show you who he is. You respect that."

Both of them would combine for nine solo tackles, one of them for loss, in the game.

