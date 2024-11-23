WATCH: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin reacts to Antonio Brown wishing upon his possible return

Antonio Brown is known for controversies. After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost (24–19) to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, the former Steelers wide receiver stirred the pot with a tweet about his wish for a comeback on the field.

"Offer still out there to come back and play for the Steelers for free to finish the season," the former NFL WR tweeted on Thursday.

A day later, AB tweeted another post:

"Someone in the media at the Steelers vs Browns game…. please ask Mike Tomlin about AB coming back for free after the game. Instant Cracker of the Day tomorrow."

During a postgame press conference, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about AB's social media post, and he turned away and left.

Tomlin had no interest in discussing Brown’s potential return.

Brown was a cornerstone wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense. During his stint, he became the first player in NFL history to score over 1,000 yards—both receiving and returning in the same season. Moreover, Brown also appeared in a Super Bowl game with the Steelers and earned multiple All-Pro selections.

However, AB's rapport with the team deteriorated because of strained relations with teammates and off-the-field controversies. Eventually, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 after nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

Antonio Brown's NFL career has been full of extreme highs and lows since he left the Pittsburgh Steelers

Within months of joining the Oakland Raiders, Antonio Brown started making headlines for bizarre incidents. Things kept escalating, from frostbitten feet from a cryotherapy mishap to a helmet grievance that went to arbitration. Ultimately, his stint with the Oakland Raiders ended when he got into a heated altercation with the team’s GM, which led to his release just days before the 2019 season opener.

Brown's next stop was the New England Patriots. He joined the team on the same day he was released by the Oakland Raiders. However, once again, things turned south owing to his off-the-field issues. Eventually, AB was axed by the Patriots.

Next, in October 2020, Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fresh start and reunited with his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady. In Tampa Bay, flashes of his former greatness were visible as Brown went on to win the first Super Bowl of his career.

However, like other stints, his tenure with the team ended in chaos in 2021 after he took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and glove and stormed off the field during a game against the Jets.

