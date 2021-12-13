Watch: Taylor Heinicke finds scissors on the field during the game against the Cowboys 

Scissors on the field again? Taylor Heinicke did everything he could to help the Washington Football Team to a win today. The WFT is currently in a wild-card playoff spot, and a win is a must for them at this point in the season, especially being that their final five games are all divisional opponents.

The unfortunate news is that the WFT fought to the bitter end, before the Dallas Cowboys finally put the proverbial nail in the coffin on the final drive of their play, achieving a first down with the WFT no longer having any timeouts remaining, securing their ninth win of the season.

The strange news is that during the game, Taylor Heinicke found a pair of scissors in the middle of the game, and this isn't an isolated incident.

Why did Taylor Heinicke find scissors on the field?

Taylor Heinicke was casually walking to the sidelines after a play, as he noticed something odd in the grass: a pair of scissors. By the looks of them, the scissors were likely dropped by a member of the medical staff or trainers.

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Wait, Taylor Heinicke was walking off the field and just saw a pair of SCISSOR LAYING IN THE GRASS????



Wait, Taylor Heinicke was walking off the field and just saw a pair of SCISSOR LAYING IN THE GRASS????https://t.co/mC5cLKFwUF

The good news is that Heinicke found the scissors before anyone got seriously hurt by them. Games are mostly played on astroturf, so items aren't usually able to be pushed through below surface level, meaning those scissors could have easily been sitting on the top of the turf. Thankfully, FedExField is grass, but that doesn't alleviate the danger in which an item can cut a player.

Most players range from 200 lbs and above, so imagine a group of players falling on top of that pair of scissors and moving around as they normally do. That could prove to terriblly dangerous, opening up the chance for someone to get cut deeply from a simple medical staff blunder.

The Cowboys and WFT are divisional rivals. What 's odd is that a pair of scissors on the field has happened this season. Even odder is that the scissors were found in Week 10 during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Both those teams are also divisional rivals.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Raiders lost that game and are now 6-7. The WFT lost their game today and are now 6-7. The weird coincidences in both these scissor situations raise the question, could this be a metaphor for both these teams? As they are both likely to be cut out of the playoffs with a 6-7 record each.

Edited by David Nyland