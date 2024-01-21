WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Buffalo wearing $1800 worth special jacket, joins Jason Kelce in supporting Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has arrived at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the season, and has even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season gets tougher.

The Chiefs will play the Bills at the final Divisional Round game of the weekend, and Taylor Swift arrived in style at the stadium. She blew a kiss to fans close to her as she entered Highmark Stadium close to personal security:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

She was in the company of Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center who was eliminated with his team on Monday, after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jason is Travis' brother, and they played against each other in Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful. It did kick-start a line of contact between the two of them, though, and the public got to know about a possible relationship when she appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Taylor Swift's jackets are becoming a huge deal in NFL circles

With a worldwide superstar like Taylor Swift entering the NFL world in 2023, it was clear that some of the coverage would shift to her orbit. Although it's irrelevant in NFL games, surely the league loved seeing the amount of coverage drawn to her games due to Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to the MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

But even the clothes she wears have been the subject of attention. For example, she was seen using a custom jacket jersey made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Now, the jacket she wore to get to the Highmark Stadium also was studied by some of her fans: