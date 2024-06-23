  • NFL
  • WATCH: Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce for surprise performance during London Eras Tour concert

WATCH: Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce for surprise performance during London Eras Tour concert

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 23, 2024 21:09 GMT
WATCH: Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce for surprise performance during London Eras Tour concert
WATCH: Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce for surprise performance during London Eras Tour concert (Credit: X/@SwiftNYC, @TSwiftNZ)

Taylor Swift keeps on getting better with surprises. On Sunday's Eras Tour Show in London, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on the stage.

Kelce was a part of the mime act, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be seen preparing Taylor Swift for her next performance. Kelce appeared in a butler's outfit, flaunting a black and white suit paired with a long black hat.

also-read-trending Trending

The Chiefs tight end could be seen teaching his girlfriend some dance moves, before touching up her makeup. After the short mime act, Travis went back to the red couch with two other artists as Taylor walked away from them.

The crowd at Wembley Stadium could be heard screaming as Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in a hilarious yet cute act with Taylor Swift. The appearance marks Travis Kelce's third appearance at Eras Tour London.

On Friday Taylor Swift made a post wishing the Prince of Wales a happy 42nd birthday. The "Blank Space" singer attached a picture from backstage, with Prince William and kids standing next to Swift and Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Taylor Swift said in the caption.

The Prince of Wales attended the first Eras Tour in London with his kids and shared his experience with a similar picture on Instagram. Interestingly, the picture didn't have Travis Kelce in it. The Chiefs tight end was in attendance with brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce.

Travis Kelce address Taylor Swift's effect on New Heights

According to TheSun, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast is worth $100 Million. The podcast's growth has skyrocketed, and some of the credit goes to Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce acknowledged the same during an hour-long interview with SportBeach.

"We do have a lot of new football fans coming in. So not just talking football like we would in the locker room, trying to, like, necessarily dumb it down or make it more simple so that everybody can follow along and still enjoy the show," Travis Kelce said.

Going forward in the interview, Jason Kelce expressed how the demographics of the podcast have changed to young girls. Most of these young girls who are in the New Heights audience come from Taylor Swift's fanbase. Talking about the same, Jason said:

"Everything that's transpired over the past year has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn't that much interest."

Taylor Swift's effect isn't just limited to the New Heights podcast but also to the NFL. The league has attained quite some numbers, in terms of viewership, ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship began. And while Swift is sometimes trolled by fans, Cam Newton feels the NFL has no right to call her an element of distraction.

