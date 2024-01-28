WATCH: Taylor Swift celebrates Isiah Pacheco’s TD vs Ravens with special celebration

Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The score gave the Chiefs an important 14-7 lead on the road in the AFC championship game.

The winner of the contest will represent the conference in the Super Bowl, so the value of every scoring play becomes magnified.

Among those excited about the touchdown was Taylor Swift, who watched it from a luxury box at M&T Bank Stadium. She has attended many of the Chiefs' games this season to support Travis Kelce and root the team on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When she witnessed Isiah Pacheco's touchdown in the second quarter, the CBS television broadcast showed a shot of her celebrating, as the networks often do when she is in attendance. Swift also appears to be putting a personal touch on celebrating Pacheco's scores.

Check out her celebration here:

Expand Tweet

After cheering for the touchdown-scoring play with her arms in the air, Swift brought them down and held up all ten fingers. This is likely a direct salute to Pacheco, who wears the number ten on his jersey.

The musical superstar and celebrity icon has been in attendance for all three of the Chiefs' games during the NFL playoffs after appearing at several of their regular season games as well.

She has been a bit of a good luck charm for them as they have a solid 8-3 record in games that she attends. They are hoping she will witness their ninth win, as that would get the defending champions back to yet another Super Bowl.

How has Isiah Pacheco performed in the NFL playoffs?

Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco has been a major factor in helping the Kansas City Chiefs reach their sixth consecutive AFC championship game this year. He scored a touchdown in their first two games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, totaling 39 carries and 186 yards along the way.

He extended his touchdown streak to three consecutive games this postseason by scoring another against the Ravens in the first half.

Expand Tweet

Pacheco has now totaled ten rushing touchdowns this season when combining his regular season with this total. Seven of those 10 touchdowns have come in his past seven games, so the star running back has ramped up his production at the most crucial time of the year.