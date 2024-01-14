WATCH: Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce's swag surfing video goes viral during Chiefs' 26-7 domination of Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are still in the fight.

On Saturday night, the defending Super Bowl champions routed the Miami Dolphins 26-7 to keep their retention bid alive. They had been under scrutiny during the first half amidst an offensive regression that was headlined by multiple dropped passes and penalties, but all those worries went out of the window in the second half.

As the game reached its conclusion, NBC's cameras caught Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce's mother and girlfriend respectively) doing the swag surf.

A recap of the Chiefs' Wild Card defeat of the Dolphins

The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup had been carrying much narrative into it, mainly marking Tyreek Hill's return to Arrowhead. And it was the hosts who struck first, courtesy of a touchdown by rookie Rashee Rice. Shortly after that, Mike Edwards picked off Tua Tagovailoa.

However, nothing came of the ensuing drive.

In the second quarter, Harrison Butker extended the Chiefs' lead with a field goal before Tyreek Hill exploded for this 53-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, that would be the only time the visitors would score the entire night. Butker hit three more field goals before Isiah Pacheco put the game out of Miami's reach with a touchdown rush.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 23 of 41 attempts completed for 262 yards and a touchdown. Including his scoring play, Pacheco rushed 24 times for 89 yards, while Rice was the team's leading receiver with eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce had seven for 71, while the offensive line gave up zero sacks in the extreme cold, allowing their quarterback to throw and rush wherever and whenever he desired.

For the Dolphins, Tagovailoa had 20 completions from 39 attempts but covered only 199 yards. Besides the early interception, he was also sacked twice. Hill was also largely invisible from the game, being limited to just five catches for a paltry 62 yards and the touchdown.

Next for the Chiefs are either the Buffalo Bills (if they defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers) or the Houston Texans (if the Steelers defeat the Bills). They will be the visitors against the former but the hosts against the latter.