WATCH: Taylor Swift goes wild after Travis Kelce scores sensational TD vs Ravens

Taylor Swift traveled to Baltimore to watch the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Arriving in time for the game against the Ravens, Swift was viral within minutes after kickoff.

Reacting to Travis Kelce's stunning TD in the first half, Swift went wild in her VIP box as they celebrated the Chiefs' first points. The team started strong, Kelce sealing the start in their favor with his TD.

While the entire box went wild at the touchdown, Swift was at the center of the celebration.

Kelce himself seemed extremely pumped, throwing the ball as he ran across the field.

The tight end was fired up on the sidelines, the camera capturing Kelce's reaction a few minutes after his TD.

JJ Watt was also impressed by Travis Kelce's TD along with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wasn't the only one impressed after Kelce's touchdown.

JJ Watt took to X (formerly Twitter) immediately after the catch by Kelce to express his excitement:

"What a throw. What a catch. My goodness".

Taylor Swift is proud to support Travis Kelce at NFL games

Despite valuing their privacy, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are determined to support each other. In an interview with TIME. Swift spoke about her new relationship, mentioning how they are proud to support each other no matter what one says.

Of course, a few people wondered if their first appearance together was also their first date. Dismissing that claim, Swift revealed that they were meeting in secret for some time.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Speaking of support, she added:

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".