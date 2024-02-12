WATCH: Taylor Swift huddles with Ice Spice, Blake Lively as Chiefs score TD in Super Bowl 58

Taylor Swift and her crew finally had a reason to erupt in their suite at the Allegiant Stadium during the Super Bowl.

Late in the third quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs took the lead over the San Francisco 49ers for the first time on the night, courtesy of a Patrick Mahomes pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The touchdown prompted wild celebrations in Swift's suite. The pop icon shared a group hug with rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively.

