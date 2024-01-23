WATCH: Taylor Swift reacts to viral 'distracted boyfriend' meme ft. Josh Allen and Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift continues her "postseason run". On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Buffalo Bills in Patrick Mahomes' first away playoff game. Of course, the multi-platinum pop star was in attendance to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Just before the game, internet personality Joe Pompliano shared images of a fan holding a drawing of the two of them and Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the style of the "distracted boyfriend" meme, as well as Swift briefly looking at it.

Here's the video:

The Chiefs won 27-24, thanks to two touchdown reception by Kelce, which put him and Mahomes past Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most playoff TD connections.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs' AFC Championship visit to Ravens? Fans hope she does

The Eras Tour is not set to resule until next month, so there's still time for Taylor Swift to attend one more game. And it happens to be the biggest one she will see yet - the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has admitted to having some of Swift's songs in his cellphone during an extraordinary press conference. While her attendance is still unconfirmed, fans are hopeful of her presence.

On Monday, WTOP's Jessica Kronzer and WJZ-TV's Alex Glaze interviewed some of them. According to Kayla Keimig, one fan torn between Taylor Swift and the Ravens:

"I'm going against Miss Swift, and it doesn't feel right, but I have to," the fan said.

Another, though, is not among the conflicted:

"I am excited. ... I hope we get to see her there. I hope she has a great time. I hope Baltimore gives her the best hospitality, and, then, I hope we send them home."

One fan recounts that she blew a chance to see her idol when she failed to secure tickets for The Eras Tour, but a seond chance has emerged via Sunday's game. Now she will not want to waste that experience:

“You’ve got to hope for the best and expect the worst. You expect the heartache of it not happening, and you kind of prepare yourself for that. But then you kind of have that light of hope that just maybe, maybe something could happen.”

The AFC Championship Game kicks off at 3 p.m. on CBS.