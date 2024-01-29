WATCH: Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's Beastie Boys celebration goes viral after Chiefs' AFCCG win

Travis Kelce and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom have quickly slid into the Patriots' old role as the undisputed head of the AFC. They have a workhorse quarterback and a headline-grabbing tight end, but while both celebrated their win over Lamar Jackson, Taylor Swift had multiple cameras trained on her as well.

When Kelce channeled an old Beastie Boys verse in his celebration speech, cameras were around to get the tight end's girlfriend's reaction. Put simply, she laughed as her boyfriend managed to find a way to sing on stage with her in the crowd. In the 25-second clip, Donna Kelce also was spotted standing next to Swift, soaking in the fact that, once again, one of her sons was going to the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce silences doubters with game-winning performance over Lamar Jackson

While the Chiefs stumbled a bit more than usual during the regular season, none other than Travis Kelce seemed to get more flak. Drops and injuries knocked the tight end off course as the Chiefs slipped to the worst record of the Patrick Mahomes era. However, when it mattered most, Kelce reignited.

Coming into the AFC title game, the tight end's last 100-yard performance came against the Los Angeles Chargers in a game taking place before Halloween. On Sunday, Kelce had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

While the tight end slipped below 1000 yards in a regular season for the first time since Peyton Manning ruled the AFC West, he proved that he can still dominate when it matters most.

Some would look at that and argue that Kelce had saved some fuel in the tank for the late stage of the playoffs. Others would argue that he was purposefully hidden by Andy Reid to make teams forget about him until the worst moment. Well, heading into the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers are once again well reminded that No. 87 sits as the best tight end in the NFL.

While his place atop the mountain can't last forever as he barrels his way into his mid-30s, the air has never been thinner in early 2024.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce square off against Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 PM EST.