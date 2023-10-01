WATCH: Titans’ Jeffery Simmons gets involved in fight with Bengals O-linemen during Week 4 game

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in an early Sunday afternoon matchup. Jeffery Simmons is known around the league for being tough against opposing offensive lines. His past with the Bengals is well-documented from last season.

With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, the Titans and Bengals were tied at 3. Cincinnati was on offense and Simmons appeared to get into an altercation with various Bengals offensive linemen. Eventually, it led to a bigger altercation between both teams.

Shortly after that, Simmons was able to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Afterward, the broadcast showed the Titans' defensive end celebrating the sack.

Shortly before halftime, Simmons had two tackles, one sack, and a tackle for loss. There is certainly no love loss for the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals as both teams have had their issues in past meetings.

What happened to Jeffery Simmons in the 2022 matchup against Bengals?

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals entered the Week 4 matchup with thoughts of how last season's game ended. Cincinnati defeated the Titans 20-16 in Nashville last season. Towards the end of the game, the Bengals needed to drain the remaining time on the clock.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got into victory formation and took a knee. As he did so, the Tennessee Titans defense, specifically Jeffery Simmons wasn't happy about the game's outcome. Simmons pushed Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras, throwing him to the ground. Karras walked off the field and yelled his grievances about Jeffery Simmons and the Titans.

Simmons was later fined $11,139 by the National Football League for shoving Karras at the end of the game. Just days before the two teams met again this season, Karras was asked about a re-match against the Titans. He said the NFL took care of it by issuing a fine, so he wasn't concerned.