WATCH: Tom Brady chokes up recalling emotional story about Bill Belichick’s tutelage

Was it Tom Brady or Bill Belichick who won the Super Bowls for the New England Patriots? The debate has been an ongoing conversation since the dawn of the 21st century, but it appears that the quarterback himself has put in his opinion on the discussion. Was it himself or was it Belichick?

Speaking in a TikTok interview posted to Twitter by The Legend via Allfootballwtch, the quarterback got emotional when talking about how lucky he was to be paired up with Belichick. Here's how he put it:

The Legend @TheLegendd97 #TomBrady #ForeverNE #BillBelichick #Patriots Tom Brady getting emotional talking about Bill Belichick is everything. For years we heard of a bunch of hate for each other so it’s nice to see them showing love for each other. I’ll forever miss this duo, both the goats Tom Brady getting emotional talking about Bill Belichick is everything. For years we heard of a bunch of hate for each other so it’s nice to see them showing love for each other. I’ll forever miss this duo, both the goats💯🐐 #TomBrady #ForeverNE #BillBelichick #Patriots https://t.co/CumXMsk4qV

"I think it's more what did he not do to bring out the best in me. I was just very lucky. I think part of it I came into my career and got drafted by the Patriots, always joking [that] I had no idea where New England was when I got drafted... It was Coach Belichick's first year there and we came in together."

He continued, explaining that getting drafted was the easy part. The hard part was getting drafted to the right coach:

"And I always think for so many young players, who's going to be there [for them]? Anybody could get drafted to a place. Who's going to turn you into somebody? Who's going to develop [you]. Who's just going to take you under their wing?"

Tom Brady wins Super Bowl race against Bill Belichick

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the quarterback left the New England Patriots at the end of the 2019-20 season, it was also a starting shot of a race. The question wasn't seemingly if one of the two was going to win their first Super Bowl without each other for many. The question was how fast and who was going to be the first.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee



Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring twitter.com/BronGotGame/st… ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame Define “Clutch” Define “Clutch” Tom Brady 2nd Half vs the falcons in Super Bowl 51Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring Tom Brady 2nd Half vs the falcons in Super Bowl 51 🐐🔥 Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring 💍 twitter.com/BronGotGame/st… https://t.co/mNu96JOohK

The answer to the question didn't take long, as No. 12 screamed to the championship game in his debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In winning the Super Bowl in his first season with a new team, he also set a record for being the fastest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with his second team.

Peyton Manning had already won a Super Bowl with two different franchises, but it took him four years to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Brady was able to do it in just a season, which is the fastest possible time.

