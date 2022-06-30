WATCH: Tom Brady helps Jamie Foxx un-retire superstar Cameron Diaz after 8-year-long hiatus

Tom Brady was honored by Jamie Foxx as the G.O.A.T. in a tweet revealing the phone call it took to bring actress Cameron Diaz back to acting after an eight-year hiatus. Brady joined Fox on a call with Diaz to convince her to unretire, just as Brady did this last March after a brief post-NFL career.

This was Foxx's original tweet at Diaz that supposedly informed her that the call was being recorded:

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with Netflix. Production starting later this year!!"

Jamie Foxx @iamjamiefoxx Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm . Production starting later this year!! 🦊 Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 https://t.co/vyaGrUmbWb

He hat-tipped Brady, or at least Foxx's Twitter avatar made it seem that way, in a follow-up quote tweet:

The recording revealed a sold Diaz after hearing Tom Brady offer advice on how to un-retire. This was Brady's offer of his motivational skills to the Charlie's Angels star:

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring."

Diaz didn't flinch. She's back making movies:

"Honestly…exactly what I needed.”

The 49-year-old will co-star in Netflix's action-comedy "Back in Action." The pair co-starred in 1999's "Any Given Sunday" and the 2014 version of "Annie."

Tom Brady has another retired pro he needs to bring back

It's tremendous for the movie industry to have Cameron Diaz back, but Tom Brady didn't move the needle forward for his Buccaneers by bringing back the voice of Princess Fiona from Shrek.

One way he could convince someone useful to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LVII hopes is by phoning up his former tight end Rob Gronkowski, who recently decided to retire from the N.F.L. for a second time.

Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that is all it would take to reel him out of retirement:

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

This subliminal social media Netflix ad could even be a foreshadowing of the same circumstance unfolding with the legendary Patriots/Buccaneers QB-TE duo before or during the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rob Gronkowski return to the Bucs in 2022? Yes No 4 votes so far