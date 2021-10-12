Watch: Tom Brady hypes up fans for upcoming road game against Eagles

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled out the Miami Dolphins in a blowout 45-17 win. The Bucs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, meaning the team would have won the game even without scoring in the previous 45 minutes.

Of course, Brady woke up today pretty hyped up. In his traditional Monday morning video, he commented on the win against the Dolphins and also talked about the Bucs' next game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Great team win, love seeing us play that way. Everyone was playing great, but we got a short week heading up to Philly. Back at it this morning, back to the grind, here we go! Have a great week, let's go!"

Brady stated on his social media channels.

The quarterback has two main reasons to be pumped up this Monday. First, Brady threw for more than 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career. Secondly, it is publicly notorious that he loves to win against teams that accomplished what few did: defeat him in a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady vs. NFC East

"Holy cow, that's a good question. The team I would love to beat most is the [New York] Giants. There's no doubt about that because they've taken away some really, you know, I've always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So, to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them, I love that."

Brady stated in an interview for FOX and Showtime's Jim Gray.

Of course, the Eagles beat Brady only once in the Super Bowl, while the Giants did that twice. So it is normal for Brady to hate the Giants more than the Eagles.

It is crucial to remember how Brady, and the New England Patriots, lost Super Bowl LII.

Firstly, Nick Foles received an easy, open touchdown in what is known as "The Philly Special."

Secondly, Brady had the chance to turn the game, but Brandon Graham forced a fumble, recovered by the Eagles defensive end, Derek Barnett, that ended with an Eagles field goal by Jake Elliott. That put the Eagles eight points ahead. Brady and the Pats received the ball with only 1 minute and 5 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

Because Brady's fumble cemented the Eagles Super Bowl win, it is understandable the game excites the quarterback a little more than usual.

