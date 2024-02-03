WATCH: Tom Brady and Josh Allen's father share wholesome moment at Pro-Am golf event

Tom Brady and Josh Allen were competitors on the football field until Brady hung up the cleats ahead of this season. The only occasion on which the NFL legend and Bills star can face one another is on the golf course. Both are participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.

Brady had the opportunity to meet Allen's father, Joel, as he saw the quarterback at the first tee. The moment was wholesome as the seven-time Super Bowl winner praised his son and shared how much he loved him:

"I love your son, but you already knew that. He's a great kid," Brady said.

In the Pro-Am, Allen will be teamed up with the World No. 75 Keith Mitchell while Brady will be paired with professional golfer Keegan Bradley.

It will not be the first time that Josh Allen and Tom Brady will be competing in a golf tournament. In 2022, they played against each other in The Match at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada.

The Buffalo Bills star partnered with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as Brady partnered with current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Brady and Rodgers would defeat Allen and Mahomes on the final hole of the competition.

The 2023 season saw Allen and the Bills win the AFC East for the fourth straight season. They came up short against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. Brady is enjoying life after the NFL this season, watching the games and doing his "Let's Go" podcast. Next season will see the former three-time MVP in the broadcast booth with Fox Sports.

How many times did Josh Allen and Tom Brady face off?

Josh Allen (l) with the Bills and Brady (r) with the Patriots

Allen and Mahomes faced off a total of four times, the first time being in the 2018 season when Tom Brady was a member of the New England Patriots. When the legendary quarterback left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they faced off one final time in the 2021 season. While Allen did not win against Brady going 0-4, there is no doubt that Brady is a fan of the young signal-caller.