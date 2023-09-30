WATCH: Tom Brady rolls up to Drake concert in Miami 

Tom Brady has been living it up in retirement, it appears. Since calling time on a glorious NFL career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been spending his time doing a bunch of things, including dabbling in NFL ownership and heading to concerts.

This week, Brady hit up a Drake concert in Miami, with Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez also attending.

Brady has a bit of history with Drake.

Back when he was still a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, the NFL icon gave Drake a shoutout on Twitter regarding his Certified Lover Boy album.

Does Tom Brady own the Raiders now? Everything we know so far about NFL legend's stake

While he has not officially been confirmed by the NFL as an owner, Brady does have a stake in the Raiders.

Details about his exact percentage of ownership haven't been made public yet either. However, it's likely to be below the 51% mark since he was announced as a minority owner in the franchise.

Brady has a similar stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Mark Davis. Earlier this year, the retired quarterback inked another similar deal with Birmingham City, a soccer team in the England.

He has also invested in a pickleball franchise and a team in the E1 series, an electric boat racing championship.

When could NFL confirm Tom Brady as Raiders minority owner?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this month that Brady's purchase of a minority stake has not been finalized by the league.

While it could have been tabled for discussion in the Minneapolis meeting earlier this year, a vote on Brady's involvement with the Raiders could possibly come at October's Fall League Meeting.

If that doesn't come to pass, it could be finalized in the Winter League Meeting in December. Until then, Brady will technically still be eligible to go back to the league.