WATCH: Tom Brady's heartfelt tribute to his kids during Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Tom Brady's heartfelt tribute to his kids during Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

WATCH: Tom Brady's heartfelt tribute to his kids during Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 13, 2024 18:42 GMT
WATCH: Tom Brady
Tom Brady with kids Jack, Benjamin and Vivian (Image Source: Tom Brady/Instagram)

Tom Brady delivered an incredible speech at his New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday. Even though Brady credited every important entity, the Hall of Famer did give a special shout-out to his kids in the speech.

Tom Brady expressed his gratitude towards his kids at the grand induction ceremony at the Patriot's home, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Talking about his kids Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, Tom Brady said:

"Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that's a pretty brilliant sun. There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults." (12:54)
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

Going forward in the speech, Tom Brady expressed how he feels "overwhelmed with gratitude" while noting that it was "good to be home." Brady also states that he wishes he had more time to give to his kids and to all the relationships that he had with the New England Patriots.

"Relationships are built on shared experiences, and the most meaningful things in my life are my relationships. I wish I had more time. I wish I had more time to give you all. So, how do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: You can't," Brady said in his Hall of Fame speech.

The induction came just a few hours after Tom Brady shared a heartwarming tribute video that his kids made for him ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony. Brady revealed how his kids shared the video with him on the morning of the induction day. Talking about the same, Brady wrote in the caption:

"My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too. What a ride. See you tonight New England."

Tom Brady shares exciting plans with kids before joining Fox NFL analyst role

Before joining as an NFL analyst at Fox Sports, Tom Brady wants to spend some time with his kids. In fact, the Hall of Famer has plans laid down. During an interview with E! News, Tom Brady revealed how he will spend some time on the West Coast before going to Europe.

"We have a little time on the West Coast. We're going to Europe tonight, we're going back to the Olympics later in the year, we're going to the Bahamas. So, we got a lot of fun things planned," Tom Brady said.

In an interview with ET, Tom Brady expressed how there's nothing more great of a joy "than being in these kids' lives and just watching them grow up and mature." Now that there's some time before his new role with Fox, Brady would want to spend as much time with his kids as possible, starting with a trip to Europe.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी