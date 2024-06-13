WATCH: Tom Brady's heartfelt tribute to his kids during Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady delivered an incredible speech at his New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday. Even though Brady credited every important entity, the Hall of Famer did give a special shout-out to his kids in the speech.

Tom Brady expressed his gratitude towards his kids at the grand induction ceremony at the Patriot's home, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Talking about his kids Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, Tom Brady said:

"Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that's a pretty brilliant sun. There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults." (12:54)

Going forward in the speech, Tom Brady expressed how he feels "overwhelmed with gratitude" while noting that it was "good to be home." Brady also states that he wishes he had more time to give to his kids and to all the relationships that he had with the New England Patriots.

"Relationships are built on shared experiences, and the most meaningful things in my life are my relationships. I wish I had more time. I wish I had more time to give you all. So, how do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: You can't," Brady said in his Hall of Fame speech.

The induction came just a few hours after Tom Brady shared a heartwarming tribute video that his kids made for him ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony. Brady revealed how his kids shared the video with him on the morning of the induction day. Talking about the same, Brady wrote in the caption:

"My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too. What a ride. See you tonight New England."

Tom Brady shares exciting plans with kids before joining Fox NFL analyst role

Before joining as an NFL analyst at Fox Sports, Tom Brady wants to spend some time with his kids. In fact, the Hall of Famer has plans laid down. During an interview with E! News, Tom Brady revealed how he will spend some time on the West Coast before going to Europe.

"We have a little time on the West Coast. We're going to Europe tonight, we're going back to the Olympics later in the year, we're going to the Bahamas. So, we got a lot of fun things planned," Tom Brady said.

In an interview with ET, Tom Brady expressed how there's nothing more great of a joy "than being in these kids' lives and just watching them grow up and mature." Now that there's some time before his new role with Fox, Brady would want to spend as much time with his kids as possible, starting with a trip to Europe.