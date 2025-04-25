WATCH: Travis Hunter's reaction to Saints passing on Shedeur Sanders goes viral as Colorado QB's draft stock takes massive blow

Ex-Colorado star Travis Hunter was drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. They traded up with the Browns to get the 2024 Heisman winner as one of the top-three picks. While it is an exciting moment for Hunter, the same cannot be said for his teammate and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur's draft stock has rapidly declined over the past few weeks. Despite being projected as a top first-round prospect, his name was not called in the top 10. The Colorado quarterback was projected to go to the Saints at No.9 after Derek Carr's injury. However, they decided to go the non-quarterback route and get Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Travis Hunter was in the middle of his draft presser when the New Orleans Saints were on the clock. He paused his interview to listen to Commissioner Roger Goodell announce the Saints' pick. Hunter was visibly disappointed, stating that he thought it would be Shedeur Sanders going to the team.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have been playing together since Jackson State. They both joined the Buffs together in 2023 when Coach Prime took over as the head coach. However, the quarterback fell out of the first round entirely and is now expected to be a second-round prospect.

Notably, the Giants decided to pass up on Shedeur twice in the first round. They selected Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No.3 pick. The Giants traded with the Texans to select a quarterback 25th overall. However, they decided to place their faith in Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

Travis Hunter, on the other hand, will begin his NFL journey with the Jaguars. It is still unclear whether the team will allow him to play extensively on both sides of the ball in the league.

Travis Hunter receives heart-warming message from dad after being drafted by the Jaguars

The ex-Colorado star's dad is currently serving a three-year probation. However, Hunter Sr. got special permission to attend his son's big day in Green Bay along with the rest of the family.

After his draft, the two-way star was left emotional after a heartfelt message from his dad on his special day. He congratulated his son on his achievement and stated that he always believed in his capabilities to make it big in the league.

Hunter revealed that he was grateful for his dad being present for his draft after missing out on his Heisman ceremony. He said that he still has a 'lot of work' to do to make his parents proud and leave his legacy in the NFL just like he did in college.

