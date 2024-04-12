WATCH: Travis Kelce chugs entire can of beer before accepting diploma at live New Heights show

Travis Kelce chugged an entire can of beer before accepting his diploma at the University of Cincinnati. The two brothers did a live New Heights podcast before the ceremony

Travis and his brother Jason earned University of Cincinnati degrees but were unable to take part in their graduation ceremonies.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason graduated with a degree in marketing, but did not attend the commencement ceremony. Travis finished his remaining credit hours to complete his degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2022.

Travis attended the University of Cincinnati from 2008–2012, while Jason attended the school from 2006–2010, and both played football at the school.

Travis Kelce heaps praise on the school

Travis Kelce and Jason credit a lot of the success of their career to their time at the University of Cincinnati.

Both Travis and Jason weren't highly touted high school recruits, which is why they wanted to give back to the school.

“We’ve always wanted to do something for this university, for this city,” Travis said. “You guys have injected us with so much love for the game of football and so much passion.”

Jason, meanwhile, backed his brother's comments, saying the school means everything to him.

“It was a no-brainer for us to do something for Cincy Reigns and the student-athletes and the athletic department,” Jason told reporters before the show. “This place did so much for my brother and I’s careers.”

The live show ended up being a sell-out and after the show, the brothers got their diploma.

Travis Kelce confirms he will return in 2024

Travis Kelce will play again in 2024

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second straight year, there were talks that Travis Kelce could retire.

However, right after the Super Bowl win, Kelce confirmed he would be coming back as he and the Chiefs look to three-peat.

“The goal is always to get three (in a row),” Kelce said. “But we couldn’t get here without getting to two and having that target on our back all year. I love these guys right here.

"The men that we just won this thing with? Family forever, baby. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys. And how about it? We get a chance to do it three times in a row.”

Last season, Kelce recorded 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in his 10th NFL season.

Kelce currently is under contract for two more seasons and is set to have a cap hit of $15,463,422, according to Spotrac.