WATCH: Travis Kelce clinches home run derby victory at David Njoku's celebrity event

Whether it's sports or acting, Travis Kelce knows how to get the best out of himself. The Chiefs tight end attended David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday and ended up winning the home run derby.

The Celebrity Softball Game, which took place at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, saw Kelce win the home run derby. After winning the golden trophy, he was spotted celebrating with Cleveland's Denzel Ward.

Along with Travis Kelce, the celebrity softball game roster included David Njoku, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and many more. Not just sports entities, but the roaster also had influencers like Jenna Brady, Ross Smith, Kinsey Wolanski, Rahmel Dockery and Halle Payne.

Interestingly, Travis Kelce had experience playing baseball in high school. The Chiefs tight end grew up in Cleveland Heights as a three-sport athlete. Kelce is noted to have led Cleveland with a batting average of .538 and 90 mph as a pitcher in his senior year, according to the Daily Mail.

Moreover, when Kelce was famously removed from the Cincinnati football team in 2010, he went to play summer ball before getting back into the team.

Jason Kelce on Travis Kelce being unchanged despite his growing achievements and success

Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, appeared on Andrew Santino's Friday podcast episode. Talking to Santino, he expressed how he feels Travis Kelce hasn't changed even a bit over the years, despite significant changes in life like Taylor Swift.

"I haven't seen him change one bit. I think it's a compliment. He's stayed true to himself; he's still humble, he treats everyone with the upmost respect like they're equals, regardless of who they are," Kelce said. (42:35)

According to Jason, Travis Kelce can remain comfortable in any possible scenario. In fact, Jason noted that he has "never seen him uncomfortable anyone." That is also one reason why the former Eagles center has been seeking advice from Travis over the years.

