WATCH: Travis Kelce finally makes debut on Taylor Swift's TikTok at Super Bowl after-party

It has been an excellent year for Travis Kelce. He and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58, becoming the first back-to-back champions since the 2004-05 Patriots. He's also getting endorsement deals and channels some of his wealth to business investments, especially in the Alpine Formula One team.

However, the most significant change in his life is dating 14-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift. Kelce confirmed the relationship in a November 2023 feature story by The Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer. While she has legions of fans worldwide, Swift has become Kelce’s numero uno fan.

That’s why she was excited after the Chiefs clinched their third Super Bowl in five seasons. After the game, they celebrated at the after-party Kelce hosted at Wynn Las Vegas. Swift shared a glimpse of the event, which marked the All-Pro’s first appearance on her TikTok account.

The iconic pop singer captioned Travis Kelce’s part in the video:

“It’s a friends and family party they said”

She then focused the camera on Scott and Andrea Swift with the caption:

“Bring your parents they said”

Here's the video:

While Swift has 24.5 million followers on TikTok, the platform’s users cannot score their videos to her music after the licensing deal between the short-form video hosting platform and Universal Music Group expired.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made it to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after finishing the final leg of her Tokyo, Japan, stop of her Eras Tour. Her private jet, labeled “The Football Era,” landed at LAX Airport on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, giving her enough time to prepare for the biggest game of Travis Kelce’s season.

Travis Kelce performs best when the lights are bright

Taylor Swift isn’t new to performing on the big stage while thousands of loyal fans chant her name while singing her songs. Conversely, Travis Kelce reintroduced himself to the football world after a regular season riddled by injuries and sub-par performances.

During the 2023 NFL playoffs, the All-Pro tight end proved why he’s one of the best players at his position. He had two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and 11 catches for 116 yards versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Kelce helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to his nine catches for 93 yards. His role during the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown in overtime is crucial because he attracted Niners defenders, leaving Mecole Hardman wide open.

He has been Patrick Mahomes’ reliable target since the quarterback became a full-fledged starter in 2018. The partnership has brought three Super Bowls to Kansas City and made Kelce the all-time leader in postseason receptions.

What’s scary is that they get to run it back for another season. Kelce declared that he will come back in 2024 despite rumors that he might retire, along with his elder brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.