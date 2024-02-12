WATCH: Travis Kelce gets lit at Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty in shimmery black suit with Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce was one of many Kansas City Chiefs players and personnel who attended the official afterparty to celebrate a Super Bowl 58 victory. After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win their third ring in the past five years, including their second in a row, they head over to Zouk nightclub for a massive celebration.

The tight end was, of course, joined by Taylor Swift and a host of other celebrities, including Ice Spice, Ludacris, Marshmello, Post Malone, and the Chainsmokers, among others.

Travis Kelce embraced the moment, as he usually does, and was one of the focal points of the party, as he usually is.

Many took notice that he was perhaps getting lit at the party, which is understandable for a Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas. Some of the viral video clips started circling social media:

Travis Kelce was spotted all over the afterparty, mostly with Taylor Swift, but also in the DJ booth and the middle of the dance floor, among other places. He has now won three Super Bowl rings in tandem with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who both joined in on the celebration, as well as the Hunt family ownership group.

The Chiefs epically came from behind to defeat the 49ers spectacularly in just the second-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime. Kelce was quiet in the first half, struggling to get things going, but played a major factor in the second half of the game. His production was crucial to the Chiefs' success, as it always is, and especially in the biggest of moments.

How has Travis Kelce performed in Super Bowls?

Kelce holds the Lombardi Trophy

Travis Kelce has now helped the Kansas City Chiefs appear in four Super Bowls and win three of them. His contributions have been directly impactful in creating a dynasty during the Patrick Mahomes era. In those four games alone, he has totaled 31 receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns, putting him among the greatest postseason performers of all time.

In fact, he is quickly climbing the rankings among the most productive receivers in NFL Playoff history. He is just 97 yards and one touchdown away from joining Jerry Rice as the only other player to exceed 2,000 career postseason yards, as well as score 20 receiving touchdowns. It seems as though if Kelce plays one more season, which is likely, he will hit those legendary milestones.