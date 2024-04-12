WATCH: Travis Kelce grooves to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' as Swifties hype TE at live New Heights show

Jason and Travis Kelce made an appearance in Cincinnati on Thursday to host a live episode of the "New Heights" podcast. However, to the untrained eye, the sold-out venue could have been confused with a concert as Travis Kelce was grooving on stage with Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" blaring in the background.

One video of the event showed a moment when the music cut out and the crowd continued to sing as the Kelce brothers stood on stage.

As reported by WLWT, fans poured into the city to see the NFL stars from far and wide. One fan allegedly drove from Tennessee and stood in the pouring rain outside the venue to see the event. Other fans skipped school or cut class early to hang out with the brothers as they watched them do their show.

Joe Burrow also reportedly made an appearance on the show, leading to the loudest cheer of the event. It is one thing to see the number showcasing the millions of views on YouTube and various platforms the brothers post their show on, but is another thing to see the brothers fill up a stadium without a football game to play.

One fan hoped to see Taylor Swift, but reports didn't mention whether she was able to make an appearance at the event.

Travis Kelce finishes final college duty a decade after joining NFL

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

One of the unspoken implications of most NFL athletes is that by choosing to declare for the league, no time is left to finish their degrees. As such, most NFL athletes are forced to choose between attempting to resume their academic pursuits at a later date or shirking their college careers altogether.

After a decade of delay, Travis Kelce has now graduated from college. He wrapped his classes for an interdisciplinary studies degree in 2022. Jason Kelce received his degree in marketing but never went to commencement. As the two still had to technically attend a ceremony of sorts, they elected to bring the ceremony to themselves.

University of Cincinnati President Dr. Neville Pinto joined the two on stage for the ceremony. Ed and Donna Kelce were onsite as well. The ceremony appeared to take place in the same stadium and on the same day as the live podcast.

In classic Kelce fashion, Patrick Mahomes' tight end chugged a beer to celebrate on the stage, per Today.