  • WATCH: Travis Kelce hangs out with Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert

WATCH: Travis Kelce hangs out with Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jul 01, 2024 15:16 GMT
Travis Kelce hangs out with Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has continued his mobile lifestyle into the offseason. He is sticking around to see more of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as evidenced by viral social media videos.

Accompanying Swift to Dublin, Ireland, Kelce was spotted conversing with actress Julia Roberts in a video posted on June 30. Roberts was also seen scratching Kelce's chest at one point.

In another video, the tight end was seen walking with Swift, who waved at fans as the tight end encouraged fans to focus their attention on her. The video was posted on TikTok on June 30 by Bethany.Pendleton13.

With most of the month remaining until training camp, there is plenty of time for the couple to spend time together. Expect more such appearances by the couple in the coming weeks.

Travis Kelce presented with potential retirement temptation as Taylor Swift-focused offseason winds down

Travis Kelce at Tight Ends & Friends Concert

With his offseason entering its home stretch, Travis Kelce will be forced to face the cold reality of a return to the grind. For most players, they don't have a choice later this July.

From Cole Kmet to Sam LaPorta, other younger tight ends effectively can only choose between getting a normal job or showing up to training camp.

Kelce, however, has done enough to have himself set up for life. After his first offseason with Swift, touring the world might be a bit too much fun. As a tight end in his mid-30s whose brother has already called it quits, he has the chance to go out on top as a three-time Super Bowl winner.

This offseason's end could be the most difficult of the tight end's career and with plenty of money in the bank and a Hall of Fame spot seemingly clinched, walking away might never have sounded so good.

Will Patrick Mahomes' top teammate lace them up later this July?

