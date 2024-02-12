WATCH: Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift in viral celebrations after Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has been the background to this entire NFL season and it culminated in a passionate Super Bowl kiss after the Chiefs won the game against the 49ers to go back-to-back. After all the talk during the season about how the Kansas City tight end's performance was dropping, here he was again on the top of the world.

There have been doubts about Travis Kelce's abilities this season. He was injured to begin the season and finished with fewer than 1000 yards in a long time. He also raised the prospect of retirement, citing all the injuries he has had over the years, after he started dating Taylor Swift. There were murmurs around the league whether his relationship was affecting his play.

Instead, Taylor Swift has been there by him whenever she can and she has been rewarded seeing her boyfriend win the Super Bowl again. The tight end has been a phenomenon during the postseason and kept coming up with big plays whenever they needed him. And after lifting the Lombardi Trophy, he went straight to his partner and embraced her.

It was a passionate moment caught on camera and it served as a perfect finale for many. NFL has added new supporters due to her presence at games and it seemed fitting that she was there to celebrate it with him. You can watch the moment below.

Hillary Clinton weighs in on Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce winning the Super Bowl

To a legion of fans, the only reason they are supporting the Kansas City Chiefs is because their idol's boyfriend plays for them. They have been rooting for Travis Kelce all year and they finally got their wish with this Super Bowl victory. To understand how pervasive this relationship has been in the public consciousness, one only has to look at Hillary Clinton's reaction.

The former Democratic Presidential nominee and Secretary of State celebrated the win, writing on X,

"Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!"

It points to how strong a cultural phenomenon their relationship has been. And now with the Super Bowl win out of the way, they will have more time to spend together as he does not have to travel around the country to play games until later this year when the new season begins. It will now be turn for the NFL fans to follow Taylor Swift's exploits to see if and when Travis Kelce is accompanying her.