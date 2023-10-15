WATCH: Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance on SNL during Taylor Swift segment

SNL pulled off a surprise appearance for Travis Kelce as they spoofed Taylor Swift's outsized influence in American football these days. Ever since the singing sensation has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, much of NFL's coverage has included her to promote games.

It has shown multiple shots of her at games in which Travis Kelce is playing as well as using her songs to create context before games. It has been a rollicking conversation, but some football analysts are becoming frustrated by it.

But not the FOX studio on gameday as per SNL. They created a skit in which all the characters in the studio and the sideline were shown to be hardcore Taylor Swift fans. Curt Menefee's role, played by Kenan Thompson, tried hard to get the conversation back to football, but was repeatedly thwarted as they discussed the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets match coming up this weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comic premise of the whole setup was that Taylor Swift might be at the game because Travis Kelce's brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be taking to the field at MetLife this week. Finally, it showed Thompson turning to a surprise guest in order to bring the conversation back to football. And it turned out to be none other than the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

You can watch the full video below.

Expand Tweet

SNL follows Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift

This is not Travis Kelce's first rodeo with SNL. He hosted the show earlier this year, fresh from winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles last February. At that time, the talk was mostly centered on what he has done on the football field.

However, this time, even SNL went all in on the relationship as Taylor Swift also appeared to promote her tour to introduce Ice Spice.

Expand Tweet

She has been on the show multiple times but this is the first time she has been there with her reported partner. Though nothing is confirmed, they are certainly not shy being seen together.

Based on her appearance, it might not be too surprising if both of them actually end up at the MetLife stadium to watch Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets. Their appearance on the show, which is filmed in New York, might actually be a hint towards the same. The superstar has already met with Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce and attended games with her at Arrowhead. It is not unfathomable that Taylor Swift might cheer on his brother as well.