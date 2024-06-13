  • NFL
  • WATCH: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes make young cancer survivor's day via Make-A-Wish foundation

WATCH: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes make young cancer survivor's day via Make-A-Wish foundation

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 13, 2024 16:46 GMT
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes make young cancer survivor
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes make young cancer survivor's day via Make-A-Wish foundation

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are hard at work with OTAs and mandatory minicamp afoot in the NFL. However, the two managed to take a few minutes to make a seven-year-old cancer survivor's day. The Chiefs recorded the event and posted it on Twitter/X on Wednesday evening.

also-read-trending Trending

The video shows Kelce and Mahomes signing memorabilia and talking to the child. Apart from him, they also interacted with other children. One child wearing a t-shirt that said "Go Taylor's boyfriend" received an autograph from Mahomes.

Andy Reid also joined the meet and greet, putting two hats facing opposite ways on a child, claiming that now "they won't know if you're coming or going."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce reunite in first major football practice since Super Bowl 58

President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House
President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House

The quarterback and tight end duo won't last forever, but the two were spotted this week in their first major work since winning it all. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been seen before since defeating the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Following the Big Game, the two shared the spotlight at the victory parade, partying in Las Vegas and rubbing shoulders with President Joe Biden at the White House.

However, with the start of OTAs, the page has been turned toward focusing on pursuing Super Bowl 59. That said, it doesn't mean Kelce and Mahomes are done enjoying their time off. The players will get their summer break once the mandatory minicamp wraps up this week.

During that time, the two players could be seen together, but nothing is guaranteed without Andy Reid and the NFL forcing practice until late July. According to the team's website, the training camp starts on July 23rd.

As such, players will have roughly five weeks to soak up the sun on any corner of the globe. However, once the calendar flips to July 23rd, all players, including Mahomes, will return to Kansas City.

Training camp then runs into the preseason, which concludes on August 22nd with the final preseason game. Will Mahomes and Kelce play before Week 1?

