WATCH: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes pop champagne, party with Marshmello at swanky Vegas nightclub

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were already in the perfect place to celebrate a Super Bowl. While the timing of the Super Bowl celebration is unclear, pictures emerged of the two going hard amid flashing lights and seemingly lots of booze at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

The party went down at XS in Las Vegas. XS is run in connection with Wynn Las Vegas, and it was the hotel's Instagram account that posted the video of the celebration.

Kelce, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and Mahomes, with a pair of sunglasses, were seen dancing in the nightclub alongside electronic music producer Marshmello. The Chiefs teammates were on the big stage of the party alongside the musical talent spraying champagne.

In various short clips of the video, Mahomes and Kelce were spotted holding beers while dancing. But in the final clip, Kelce was seen holding a water bottle.

Travis Kelce parties as former rivals deal with Las Vegas legal troubles

The tight end and the quarterback managed to avoid the celebration turning sour at XS, but not every NFL star in recent times has been so disciplined.

In May 2023, Henry Ruggs III pleaded guilty to DUI, resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Per AL, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was sentenced to anywhere from three to 10 years in prison. He now makes $2.50 per hour working in government offices in Carson City, Nevada.

The other big name that has gotten into trouble in Sin City was former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who reached a plea deal after drawing a DUI charge due to reckless driving. Lynch was found asleep at the wheel of an "undrivable" 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 on a downtown street. He was arrested on Aug. 9, 2022.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back will attend DUI traffic school, pay a $1,140 fine, work 200 hours of community service, attend a victim impact panel and undergo an alcohol evaluation. If he remains out of trouble on top of everything, he will avoid a misdemeanor DUI conviction.