Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was rocking a Bud Light chain after attending Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina.

It was recently announced that Kelce has agreed to a sponsorship agreement with Bud Light. Immediately, many fans took aim at the tight end over the sponsorship due to the Bud Light controversy a few months back.

Now, after the sponsorship, Bud Light posted an Instagram video showing Travis Kelce wearing their chain.

The chain was gifted to the players who played in last year's Super Bowl and was first worn by Travis and Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce's Bud Light chain

Kelce has done all this on the Chiefs bye week after Kansas City beat the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

This season, Kelce has caught 57 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns.

You can learn more about the Bud Light-Kelce controversy here.

Exploring Travis Kelce's endorsements

Travis Kelce has plenty of endorsements and sponsorships.

The Chiefs tight end has inked deals with brands like Bud Light, Nike, State Farm, and Pfizer among others. Kelce has also appeared in Campbell Soup's commercials.

Along with endorsements, Kelce has also been smart with his investments. The tight end invested in Cholula hot sauce and made plenty of money when it sold to McCormick for $800 million in 2020.

Kelce has also invested in companies like Hydrow, PlayersTV, RealTruck, and recently Formula One racing team Alpine along with Patrick Mahomes, among others.

How much money is Travis Kelce worth in 2023?

Travis Kelce has an estimated net worth of about $30 million.

Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013 and although he's the best tight end in the league, he told Vanity Fair earlier this year he is underpaid, but doesn't care.

"My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am," Kelce said. You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you're being taken advantage of. I don't know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I'm quote-unquote worth...But I enjoy coming to that building every single day."

In his NFL career, Kelce has made just over $77 million while this season is making $11,250. He's under contract for two more seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.