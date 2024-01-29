WATCH: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's intimate kiss goes viral during Chiefs AFC championship trophy presentation

Travis Kelce will want to mark Jan. 28, 2024, as a special day in his life.

On Sunday, his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to secure their second straight Super Bowl appearance. And the tight end played a major role in that game, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he surpassed the legendary Jerry Rice for most playoff receptions (156) and tied him for most playoff games with at least 100 receiving yards (10).

But his in-game performance was not the only thing going for him.

Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, was in attendance; and she took to the field during the trophy presentation. The two then kissed onstage to the delight of the members of the Kingdom who had traveled hundreds of miles eastward to enter M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

That may be the last game Swift attends for now, as her Eras Tour is set to resume during Super Bowl week.