On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in the presence of his brother Travis Kelce, wife Donna, and wife Kylie announced his retirement from football after 13 seasons in the NFL.

The future Hall of Famer held a press conference to announce that he was hanging up his cleats officially. Kelce tried and failed to hold back his emotions from the start, but lost the little control he had when talking about his brother. He took a moment, and wiped his face with a hand towel, before talking about Super Bowl 57, where the two brothers faced off against each other.

Kelce recalled being sad for his teammates but feeling immense pride for his brother. Kelce then reminisced about their childhood, saying:

"We have a small family. No cousins. One aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together. Competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other. We invented games. Imagined ourselves as star players of that time.

He continued:

"We envisioned making winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls before ever leaving the house. And when he weren't playing, we were at the other one's games. Butt seated in a lawn chair or a bench, a Capri Sun in our hands that mom had packed, cheering during the game and waiting outside afterwards to celebrate a victory together. Or offer encouragement after defeat.

He concluded his speech about his brother with a heartfelt tribute, saying:

"There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter and taught the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."

Jason's emotional speech got the better of Travis Kelce, who lifted his sunglasses and wiped his tears as his brother continued talking about their bond.

Jason Kelce in the Hall of Fame: When will Travis Kelce's brother be inducted?

After showcasing his gratitude for close to 45 minutes, Jason Kelce walked off the podium and shared warm embraces with brother Travis Kelce, mom Donna Kelce, and wife Kylie Kelce.

As long as he doesn't unretire and add more accolades to his resume, Kelce leaves the NFL as a six-time first-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume and will be eligible for induction in 2029. He'll likely get his bronze bust in his first year of eligibility, which will sit in the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum in his native Ohio.