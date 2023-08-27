WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa’s thrilling point of view in training camp via camera in Dolphins QB’s helmet

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did something really interesting during the period of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and also during the Dolphins' training camp. With a camera placed on his helmet, he filmed a lot of practices and plays, giving his coaching staff and the fans a fantastic point of view.

As the Miami Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars during the preseason, Tua Tagovailoa was filmed on the sidelines watching the game before the broadcast gave a small glimpse of what his helmet cam looked like.

Considering how much he's had to deal with head injuries over the last season, every opportunity to prevent head injuries should be used, just like he learned jiu-jitsu during the offseason to learn how to fall in case he's hit. The Miami Dolphins say he's fully healthy entering the 2023 season, but every bit of caution is important after multiple concussions in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

How many concussions did Tua Tagovailoa suffer last year?

Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the 2022 NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Each of them caused him to miss multiple games, including one in the NFL Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

Suffering multiple head injuries, especially in such a short period of time, can be extremely dangerous and come with potential long-term health risks. This alarming situation understandably forced Tua Tagovailoa to contemplate his future in the NFL and decide if the risk was too great to continue playing football.

When healthy, Tua has demonstrated that he can be among the best quarterbacks in the league. He was considered one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award following an impressive start to the 2022 season.

If Tagovailoa can find a way to stay healthy during the 2023 NFL season, there's no reason to believe he won't make a push toward an NFL MVP award. He has one of the best receiving tandems in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to go with a roster that already made it to the postseason last year.

The Miami Dolphins picked his fifth-year option back in March.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 715 votes