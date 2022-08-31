WATCH: Twitter users seem to have found the game Aaron Rodgers was high on Percocet following recent admission on Joe Rogan podcast

Aaron Rodgers' drug use has become quite well-known recently. He's admitted to using psychedelics like ayahuasca and even credits them for improving his play. He recently opened up to Joe Rogan about other drugs that he's used in his lifetime.
Rogan asked him about pain management in the NFL and Rodgers credited the drugs:
"The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are 'treated'. I use quotations on treated because, up until probably a decade ago, it was easily accessible to get Oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted."
He then admitted to playing a game on Percocet, which he said was a mistake. Naturally, NFL fans were very curious as to which game that might have been, so they scoured his film. Fans discovered a post-game interview in which the reigning MVP said he had a knee injury and that he didn't know if he could return for the second half, which he did.
The aforementioned video is below:
Rodgers' demeanor, facial expressions and responses are certainly interesting. That he returned from a significant knee injury to make an impressive comeback in a rivalry game could suggest that he may have had some help.
However, it's worth noting that the quarterback regretted playing on Percocet, so there's a chance that the game was a poor showing. Drugs can impair decision making, so it's possible it was a game with multiple turnovers and bad decisions.
Will Aaron Rodgers 'threepeat' as MVP?
Winning an MVP award is difficult in the NFL. Winning it multiple times is even more difficult. Winning them in a row is the hardest thing, which is why so few players have done it. Rodgers has won the MVP in the last two consecutive seasons, and he has won four in total.
Only Brett Favre has won three in a row. It would be fitting if Aaron Rodgers were to follow in his Green Bay Packers predecessor's footsteps.
Vegas gives Rodgers some pretty decent odds to do so:
- Josh Allen +600
- Patrick Mahomes +750
- Tom Brady +800
- Aaron Rodgers +900
- Justin Herbert +900
- Joe Burrow +1200
- Dak Prescott +1300
- Matthew Stafford +1400
The loss of Davante Adams puts a damper on his chances, but he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play. Winning a third in a row would cement that fact.
It's an uphill battle, what with the NFL filled with talent and injuries lurking in every tackle. But anything can happen and Aaron Rodgers has as good a shot as anyone.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.