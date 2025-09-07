WATCH: Tyreek Hill's meltdown on sideline goes viral after Tua Tagovailoa struggles mightily vs. Colts in season opener

It's not just the Miami Dolphins fans who are frustrated with the abysmal Week 1 matchup; wide receiver Tyreek Hill also looked frustrated in a clip shared by Dov Kleiman on X. At halftime, the Dolphins are trailing behind the Indianapolis Colts 20-0 in the NFL opener.In the clip, Hill can be seen half-yelling and making flailing gestures with his hands as he conversed with someone from the team.&quot;Holy Sh*t: Tyreek Hill is CRASHING OUT at today's game. Expect a trade request sooner than later... 😬😬😬,&quot; read the tweet's caption.In the first half, the Colts capitalized on two critical turnovers by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. On Miami’s first possession, Tagovailoa overthrew Tyreek Hill, resulting in an interception by Cam Bynum, which led to a 27-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman.On Miami’s next drive, Tagovailoa was sacked by Kenny Moore, with former Dolphin Xavien Howard recovering the fumble. Jones rushed in a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-0. The Dolphins struggled offensively and managed only 43 total yards and three first downs while Tagovailoa went 5-of-7 for 42 yards with one interception.Meanwhile, Jones was highly efficient, completing 17 of 22 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, along with 13 rushing yards and a rushing TD. The Colts controlled the ball for 21:40 compared to Miami’s 8:20.Tyreek Hill reaffirmed commitment to Dolphins after trade speculationThis won't be the first time Tyreek Hill is upset with the Dolphins' performance. Previously, Hill hinted at leaving the Dolphins after their Week 18 loss to the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL season, which eliminated the team from playoff contention.After the loss, Hill pulled himself from the second half and told reporters he couldn’t accept missing the playoffs and wanted to play elsewhere. Though he never acted on it, his remarks created tension within the team.Tua Tagovailoa said Hill would need to “rebuild trust” with teammates, a sentiment Hill agreed with. He called the comments “needed” and took responsibility for his actions. In February, Hill apologized publicly and confirmed he planned to stay with the Dolphins.General manager Chris Grier confirmed that no trade request had been made. Both Grier and the coaches praised Hill for his hard work during training camp, improved engagement with teammates, and being “100 percent invested” in the team’s success.