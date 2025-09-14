WATCH: Tyreek Hill's on-field meltdown goes viral vs. Patriots after Tua Tagovailoa misses wide-open Dolphins WR

Tua Tagovailoa’s performance in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts raised a lot of concerns. The quarterback has been one of the most talented in the league over the years, but his largely underwhelming performance started to give many a second thought.While there was a significant improvement in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, there were still some concerns in the Alabama alum's game. This has started to bring some doubts among fans and analysts on the future of the quarterback with the Miami Dolphins.One of the most noticeable flaws in Tua Tagovailoa's game on Sunday was missing a wide-open Tyreek Hill with less than four minutes to go in the encounter. The Dolphins were three points behind at the moment and needed a first down to get in a good field position.Hill, who has been Tagovailoa’s top receiving target in the last three seasons, was visibly frustrated at the poor throw. The on-field meltdown from the wide receiver went viral immediately, igniting the rumored breakdown in the relationship between the two players.Have a look at the moment below:Tua Tagovailoa completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns while throwing an interception as the Dolphins suffered a 33-27 loss at home. Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, recorded six receptions for the game's best 109 yards with no touchdowns.Tua Tagovailoa earlier addressed the relationship concern with Tyreek HillEarlier this month, Tua Tagovailoa addressed the rumored relationship tension between him and Tyreek Hill. Speaking ahead of the Dolphins’ opener against the Colts, the quarterback noted he's having a good relationship with Hill after a previous statement of his about him went viral.&quot;I think people might've blown it out of proportion,&quot; Tagovailoa said on Sept. 3. &quot;I mean, we've worked on it, and I think that conversation is dead now. I think once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that. So, we're in a good spot and we've been in a good spot for some time as well, so I'm really happy with that.&quot;During the summer, Tagovailoa told reporters that Hill needed to regain his teammates’ trust after hinting at a trade request following the 2024 season. The quarterback, however, feels that his remarks about the wide receiver were exaggerated. However, the on-field antics displayed by Hill on Sunday are bound to ignite further rumors.