WATCH: Tyreek Hill takes on Miami streets disguised as an old man, trolling people with Deestroying

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is famous for being one of the fastest and biggest deep-threat wide receivers in the NFL. Off the field, he's known for having a joking personality and has been a part of many prank videos where he surprises fans.

Hill recently continued that trend with YouTuber Donald De La Haye, better known as "Deestroying," as Hill dressed up like an old man, racing people on Ocean Drive in Miami.

The WR was disguised in a white beard, glasses and red cap as De La Haye challenged people to see if they could beat his "grandfather" in a race.

Hill raced a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and smoked him. The guy was more than surprised. Hil then raced a woman who fell straight onto her face.

Earlier this season, when Hill and the Dolphins faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, Hill disguised himself in a wig and glasses and went around the street, asking people if they knew who Tyreek Hill was. He then revealed that he was Hill, surprising fans.

Another time, Hill dressed up as a mannequin at a store and scared customers by jumping at them.

Tyreek Hill is set to enter year nine and his third season with the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill will enter the ninth season of his NFL career and the third with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Hill is looking for another monster season like he's had the last two seasons in Miami. Hill has recorded 119 receptions in each and has had at least 1,700 yards in both. He's also scored 20 touchdowns in that time.

The Dolphins made the playoffs as a wildcard team in the 2023 season and have a chance to compete for the AFC East division again this year.

Hill has made it known publicly that he won't play in the NFL for much longer.

Around a year ago, Hill made headlines by saying that he would retire following the 2025 season. Whether he was serious or would commit to that plan is to be determined.

Tyreek Hill, 30, has shown no signs of slowing down on the field, as he led the NFL in yards and receiving touchdowns last season.