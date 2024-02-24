WATCH: Tyreek Hill and wife Keeta Vaccaro head on epic Greek getaway

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro vacationed in Mykonos, Greece and shared some highlights in an Instagram video entitled “A Day in Greece.” The reel featured a glimpse of their spacious and elegant hotel room, a view of the sunset, and Blu Blu Mykonos’s restaurant menu.

Here are other screenshots from their vacation, as shared on Instagram stories.

Photos from Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro’s vacation in Greece

While the scenes from Vaccaro’s post looked stunning, Hill gave an honest opinion about their destination, saying that Greece is overrated.

Last December, Hill got served with two paternity lawsuits from women who allegedly had children with him.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver apparently pays each woman $2,500 per month; nevertheless, both women claim that this is "woefully inadequate" given his whopping $30 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Likewise, TMZ Sports reported last month that Tyreek Hill allegedly filed for divorce with Vaccaro, according to Broward County court records. However, the court dismissed the case, and Hill fired the lawyer who filed the papers even if he didn’t give them the green light to do so.

The eight-time Pro Bowler denied the divorce filing by posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way”

Vaccaro accompanied Hill to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and tried the BODY20 electro-muscle stimulation in Weston, Florida.

Tyreek Hill spends time with his wife before the football grind starts

The couple is making the most of their free time, especially before preparations for the 2024 NFL season. Hill and the Miami Dolphins will commence their offseason workout program on April 15.

Beyond the Dolphins’ facilities, Tyreek Hill will also undergo constant workout programs with his trainers. These sessions will help him prepare for training camp starting on July 29.

Keeta Vaccaro runs Own Flow and founded Wave Partners, which connects investors with startups. KeetaPay, her fintech platform, raised $17 million from investors, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and increased the company's value to $75 million.