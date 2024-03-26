WATCH: Video emerges of ex-Titans QB Vince Young being sucker punched during Texas bar fight

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young was reportedly involved in a bar fight in Texas on Feb. 4, and now, a video of the apparent altercation has been released.

A TMZ video starts off with Young and a group of people standing at the bar talking as things seem well in control, but then things get a little heated with Young pushing away the arms of two people as he and another man engaged in a back-and-forth of words.

Two men were then seen holding Vince Young back in an attempt to diffuse the situation, and shortly afterward, the fight began to get heated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch below.

Expand Tweet

As the push and shove continued, Young and another man could be seen together before separating from each other. It was then that the man seemed to hit Young in the face, as he was unaware it was coming. Vince Young dropped to the floor as if he had been knocked unconscious from the hit, and he was then seen stumbling to his feet.

Vince Young burst onto the scene in the NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Taken with the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, Young hit the ground running in his first season.

He would play 15 games (starting 13) and finished the year with an 8-5 record, throwing for 2,199 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to his Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl selection.

It seemed as if Young had found his feet, and the following year, he led the Titans to the playoffs off the back of a 9-6 season, but his interceptions (17) started to become a problem.

In 2008, after just one game, Young injured his knee, and then head coach Jeff Fisher decided to replace Vince Young with Kerry Collins for the remainder of the season.

The following year, Young returned to starting duties (eight starts and a 4-4 record), and he was again named to the Pro Bowl.

Young would then play one more year in Tennessee before being moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and never played in the regular season again.