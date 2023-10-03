WATCH: Video emerges of Raiders owner Mark Davis firing back at fans after being asked to fire Josh McDaniels 

Josh McDaniels is 1-3 and under .500 for what would be the third straight season of his career as a head coach. Raiders fans are not happy. While some have elected to vent their frustrations at their television sets, others decided to call out owner Mark Davis to his face.

There is a clip floating around TikTok, in which fans can be seen screaming at the owner mere feet from his booth at SoFi Stadium. Davis didn't ignore the screams either and yelled back and ultimately gave a sarcastic thumbs-up at the end of the 21-second clip, courtesy of @mrruba_hp on TikTok and JPA Football.

Josh McDaniels bracing for potential final stand of 2023

Sure, the season is still young, but not many teams hit a playoff-level gear after a 1-4 start. If the Raiders lose against the Green Bay Packers next week, that's what the head coach's record will be. That said, one could argue that everything isn't his fault.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been known to be an injury-prone quarterback in the NFL, and he's already missed his first game of the season. Davante Adams also has hit a bump in the road with a shoulder injury. With two core pieces of the offense compromised, not many teams could stay afloat.

That said, it doesn't change the record as the Packers prepare to come to town for Monday Night Football. It will be Davante Adams' revenge game against his former team if he plays.

Josh McDaniels looking to complete his second consecutive season as a head coach for the first time

This might be his second stint, but the former Denver Broncos head coach is already just a couple of months away from hitting a new career record for his longest tenure as a head coach.

He was hired by the Broncos ahead of the 2009 season, where he coached the team to an 8-8 record. However, it all crumbled in 2010, when he went 3-9 in his first 12 games. He was fired after Week 13.

With the Raiders in his first season, he went 6-11 and in 2023, he stares down a 1-3 start. It is rare for head coaches to be fired in the middle of the season, but could McDaniels experience such a fate twice? With a loss against the Green Bay Packers, the odds certainly don't get any better for the Raiders head coach.