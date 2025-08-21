  • home icon
  Watch video: Massive fight erupts at Packers-Seahawks joint practice as players throw punches and rip off helmets

Watch video: Massive fight erupts at Packers-Seahawks joint practice as players throw punches and rip off helmets

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:12 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

The Thursday joint training camp between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks ended with several on-field fights, prompting coaches and officials to intervene.

Videos posted on X captured the scene, showing players from both sidelines charging into scrums and throwing punches. Helmets were yanked off in the scuffle as teammates and staff rushed to pull players apart.

The initial fight occurred during a goal-line drill when Packers lineman Zach Tom and Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV wrangled after the whistle.

Tensions didn’t cool from there. In separate incidents, Packers tight end Messiah Swinson and offensive lineman Anthony Belton were seen trading blows with Seattle defenders J.R. Singleton and Anthony Campbell. Coaches from both teams sprinted in to end the chaos before practice could continue.

No injuries were reported from the altercations. Coach Matt LaFleur has been managing a lengthy injury list, making the risk of further setbacks a point of concern.

Kenneth Walker incident adds fuel to already heated Packers-Seahawks practice session

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Tempers flared again later in practice when Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was driven to the turf on an inside run. Walker confronted nearby defenders before Packers linebacker Isaiah Simmons intervened to steer him away.

Walker bounced the ball off Simmons’ helmet. Simmons declined to retaliate, defusing what could have escalated into a third fight.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald had stressed earlier in the week that the joint session was crucial for his starters. Many of them won’t see extended action in Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

"You do have to keep the timetable, but I think that is one of the reasons why we do just one practice. This is an opportunity for our ones and twos to be in this environment, practice against a good team, and get some great work in," Macdonald said.
For Green Bay, it marked the close of training camp before final roster cuts.

While joint practices are often competitive, the back-to-back melees stood out in contrast to the Packers’ calm sessions with the Indianapolis Colts just a week earlier.

The Packers and Seahawks will meet again under the lights Saturday.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

