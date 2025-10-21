  • home icon
  [WATCH] Video of Mike Evans hitting head on ground and lying unconscious goes viral as Bucs WR gets injured and carted off field

[WATCH] Video of Mike Evans hitting head on ground and lying unconscious goes viral as Bucs WR gets injured and carted off field

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 00:42 GMT
NFL: SEP 28 Eagles at Buccaneers - Source: Getty
Mike Evans is injured - Source: Getty

Mike Evans has been one of the most underappreciated players in NFL history, with his eleven straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards constituting a joint record with the legendary Jerry Rice. However, that streak may be in jeopardy after what transpired on Monday.

Visiting the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver went down hard after being tackled by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin while trying to make a catch in the second quarter. The contact caused him to drop the ball, and he lay unconscious for a while before being helped to his feet and carted off the field.

He would later be ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion and shoulder injury. At the time, Evans had been targeted four times, not completing any of them.

The Buccaneers would end that period down 3-17, with Chase McLaughlin hitting a field goal at the buzzer.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
