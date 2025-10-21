[WATCH] Video of Mike Evans hitting head on ground and lying unconscious goes viral as Bucs WR gets injured and carted off field

Mike Evans has been one of the most underappreciated players in NFL history, with his eleven straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards constituting a joint record with the legendary Jerry Rice. However, that streak may be in jeopardy after what transpired on Monday.Visiting the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver went down hard after being tackled by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin while trying to make a catch in the second quarter. The contact caused him to drop the ball, and he lay unconscious for a while before being helped to his feet and carted off the field.He would later be ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion and shoulder injury. At the time, Evans had been targeted four times, not completing any of them.The Buccaneers would end that period down 3-17, with Chase McLaughlin hitting a field goal at the buzzer.