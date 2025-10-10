WATCH: Video shows Mark Sanchez’s strange behavior moments before alleged assault on elderly truck driver

New footage shows former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez acting erratically moments before he got into a fight with a truck driver. Sanchez made the headlines over the weekend after he was stabbed multiple times and then criminally charged in Indianapolis.Sanchez, who played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, was involved in an incident in which he allegedly confronted a truck driver on the job before getting into a physical altercation with this person, who pepper-sprayed and stabbed the Fox Sports analyst.On Friday, TMZ Sports shared a video in which Sanchez spent around 20 minutes stumbling along through the streets of Indianapolis, prior to his encounter and later incident with the truck driver.The video shows the retired quarterback before 12:30 am on Saturday, when he was allegedly stabbed by 69-year-old grease truck driver Perry Tole after an altercation. At 12:05 am, Tole drives his service truck down an alley. Seven minutes later, Sanchez walks out of the alley, but he doesn't present injuries at this point. At 12:14, Mark Sanchez was seen on the sidewalk. He returned to he opposite direction about 90 seconds later. TMZ says that's when things &quot;got weird.&quot;After wandering around in the alley, talking with a bystander and leaning on a wall for a couple of minutes, the quarterback got physical with Tole. Between 12:25 am and 12:30 am is when Mark Sanchez pulled Tole out of the truck, making the driver pepper spray and stab Sanchez. The former NFL player allegedly slammed the driver to the ground, causing a severe facial laceration. Sanchez was seen running out of the alley at 12:30 am, visibly injured and with a blood stain in his shirt.Sanchez was charged with felony battery and three misdemeanors, which could see him face up to six years in prison if convicted.Mark Sanchez still in the hospital after weekend fight Updates on Mark Sanchez's health haven't come as fast as desired. Until Thursday, the former No. 5 overall pick appeared to be in the hospital after being stabbed several times in his torso.Meanwhile, his lawyer waived a pretrial hearing and entered a not guilty plead on Thursday. Sanchez's next court date is Nov. 4.He will be absent for Fox Sports' NFL broadcast this weekend as a result of this situation and the potential consequences Sanchez could face for his alleged actions.